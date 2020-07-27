Lagos govt. plans traders removal, decongests identified routes for Third Mainland Bridge closure

Traders and other business owners on corridors of roads identified as alternative routes for Third Mainland bridge closure may have to vacate their various spots pending completion of repair work following Lagos State Government resolve to ensure vehicular movements remain hitch-free in Oyingbo axis and further down Carter bridge.

The state government had planned to set up a special task force team that would ensure trading and hawkings that usually dominate the identified axis were removed in order to ensure free-flow vehicular movement during the repair works billed for six months.

The Guild had earlier reported that barely four days into commencement of the repair work on the bridge, the Federal and Lagos State governments identified 10 accessible roads that would serve as alternative roads to motorists just as it provides guidelines to reduce travel during the partial closure.

The State’s Environmental Sanitation Corps (KAI) explained that the special team was to ensure traders engaging in indiscriminate buying and selling on the axis are removed as well as decongests identified routes off traffic gridlock for better travel experience.

KAI Corps Marshal, CP Akinpelu Gbemisola (retd), through a statement by the agency’s Head, Public Affairs Unit, Adebayo Kehinde, tasked its officers to sustain enforcement and ensure activities of food traders (vegetables) who mostly occupy major part of the road for offloading and selling of their produce resulting in heavy traffic gridlock around the Oyingbo market and the Lagos Mainland environment are prevented.

’Oyingbo-Iddo via Carter Bridge is one of the alternative routes to ease traffic movement into the Island during the repairs and as such, the Agency operatives tagged OYINGBO RESCUE TEAM who have been stationed in the last three months to curb the activities of these recalcitrant traders would be fortified to ensure significant improvement is achieved towards reducing to the barest minimum, the activities of the traders and drivers who disrupt free traffic movement around this axis,’’ the statement read.

Akinpelu further stated that the Agency would be working with other enforcement agencies such as the Police, Lagos State Neighbourhood and Safety Corps (LNSC), Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Central Business District (CBD) and other security operatives to prevent any trading activities before, during and after the closure across the State.

She stressed that necessary action would be taken against any erring individual or group of persons involved in causing traffic, reduction in road capacity, general obstructions as a result of commercial activities during the Sallah festivities.

The Corps Marshal, however, reiterated the determination of the agency to ensure that all citizens in the state abide by the stipulated environmental laws of the state.