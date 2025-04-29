Lagos Govt. places Oworonshoki bridge under 4months partial closure

In a bid to protect motorists in Lagos, the State Government has concluded plans to embark on an emergency repairs of the Oworonshoki/Third Axial bridge, just as it announced a detailed traffic diversion plan to assist commuters navigate their movement within the state.

The state government disclosed that the emergency repairs on Oworonshoki/Third Axial bridge is scheduled for 110 days beginning from Tuesday, 6th May to Tuesday, 23rd September, 2025.

It added that the repairs would be done in eight phases on both lanes to ensure that the bridge continues to serve the purposes for which the transport facility was erected.

According to the government, Phases 1-4 which covers the stretch of Oworonshoki/Third Axial Bridge inbound 3rd Mainland Bridge would commence from Tuesday, 6th May to Monday 14th July, 2025, while the remaining phases, 5-8, covering the stretch of Oworonshoki/Third Axial Bridge, outbound 3rd Mainland Bridge, begins from Tuesday, 15th July to Tuesday, 23rd September, 2025.

Confirming the planned closure on Tuesday, the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, disclosed that officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) would be deployed to alternative routes to minimize inconvenience that could arise during the repairs.

Meanwhile, the commissioner urged motorists to exercise patience during the partial bridge closure, saying this traffic management plans is for the maintenance works on the expansion joints of the bridge.

“During the Maintenance Work on the inbound lane of the Oworonshoki/3rd Mainland Bridge. Motorists heading to Oshodi/Victoria Island through Oworonshoki/Third Axial Bridge will be diverted into a lane approximately 50m from the working area and will regain full access to their inbound lane 50m away from the proposed working area to continue their journeys.

“Motorists heading to the Island from Lagos-Ibadan Express Way are advised to go through Oshodi using the Ojota Slip Road inward Ikorodu Road to Anthony and make a right turn into the ramp by the Taxi Park to Oshodi to reach their destinations.Similarly, Motorists can link Anthony (by Town Planning Way) to connect Gbagada through Third Mainland Bridge to get to the Island.

“In the same vein, Motorists from Lagos-Ibadan Express Way (Mowe and environs) can link Victoria Island by going through Ojota Slip Road to Ikorodu Road inwards Funsho Williams Avenue to access Eko Bridge and reach their destinations.

“Motorists inbound Victoria Island from Ikeja and environs are to use Maryland to access Ikorodu Road inwards Funsho Williams Avenue and link Eko Bridge /Outer Marina to continue their journeys.

“Motorists heading to Oshodi from Ikeja and environs should use Maryland/Ikorodu Road towards Anthony (by Taxi Park) and make a right turn by the ramp to Oshodi.

“During the Maintenance Work on the Outbound lane of the Oworonshoki/3rd Mainland Bridge Phases (5 – 8), motorists heading to Lagos-Ibadan Express Way through Oworonshoki/Third Axial Bridge will be diverted to a lane, approximately 50m from the working area and regain full access of the road 50m away from the proposed working area to continue their journeys.

“Motorists inbound Alapere/Ketu/Ikorodu from Victoria Island can go through Eko Bridge inwards Funsho Williams Avenue/Ikorodu Road to Ojota/ Ketu to reach their desired destinations.

“Motorists from Victoria Island heading to Lagos-Ibadan Express Way (Mowe and environs) can also use Eko Bridge to link Funsho Williams Avenue inwards Ikorodu Road to use Abiola Garden Ramp to continue their journeys.