Lagos Govt. places Mile 2 roads under 15-month closure over repairs

The Lagos State Government has concluded plans to shutdown two major roads around Mile 2 axis of Amuwo-Odofin Local Government for the next 15 months, to carryout construction works on the roads designed for both in-ward and exit of motorists from Lagos-Badagry expressway.

The two roads were Loop 1 on the Apapa bound lane and Loop 4 on the Badagry bound lane at Mile 2 axis of the state.

According to the government, during the closure, construction work on both roads will be linked to Transport Interchange Terminal built to integrate Rail, Bus, Water and Non–Motorised Transportation in the state.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, disclosed this on Sunday, saying this is to ease movement and give Lagosians transportation options.

He said; “The commencement date for the construction is scheduled from Monday, 11th November, 2024, to Monday, 16th February 2026. Consequently, Motorists are hereby enjoined to use alternative routes as follows: Motorists heading to Oshodi from Apapa will have a through traffic and vice versa.

“Motorists heading to Badagry from Apapa will continue their journey on Apapa – Oshodi Expressway and take a turn into Akinwande Road to link Coker and access Lagos – Badagry Express Way to continue their journeys.

“Motorists heading to Lagos from Badagry will also have a through traffic and vice versa.

“Motorists heading to Apapa will be diverted into Durban Road to link Amuwo Odofin Estate and connect Apapa-Oshodi Express Way to continue their journeys.

Assuring that the diversion routes have been well marked with signs to assist Motorists navigate their destinations, Osiyemi also confirmed that officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority will be on ground along the affected routes to oversee traffic flow.

He further advised Motorists to cooperate with the interventions put in place to minimize inconveniences.