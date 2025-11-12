Lagos Gov’t. places Lekki-Ajah road under 8months closure for repair

Traffic diversions are expected in and around the Lekki-Ajah roads as the Lagos State Government places the corridor under an eight-month closure for urgent rehabilitation works aimed at restoring its safety and functionality.

According to the government, these repair works form part of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration’s ongoing efforts to enhance road quality and improve traffic flow across the state.

The emergency repairs on Lekki-Ajah are scheduled to last eight months, beginning Saturday, 15th November 2025, and ending Wednesday, 15th July 2026.

The government added that the repairs will be carried out in two phases on both lanes to ensure the road continues to serve its intended purpose.

In a statement on Wednesday, Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, disclosed that Phase 1 of the Lekki-Ajah road repair project will be carried out in seven sections.

During this phase, one of the two lanes will be temporarily closed while motorists use the remaining lane.

“Once work on the first lane is completed, construction will shift to the other lane,” Osiyemi said.

Regarding Phase 2, Osiyemi stated that repairs from the Lekki Second Toll Gate to the Ajah Under-Bridge will require motorists traveling from Ajah towards Lekki to use one lane while the other undergoes repair.

“After completion of the first lane, work will move to the second lane. During this phase, motorists heading towards Ajah will enjoy continuous movement. Some sections of the road will be partially closed during the repair period. Motorists are advised to be patient and follow traffic directions,” he added.

Osiyemi, meanwhile, urged motorists to exercise patience during the partial bridge closure, noting that the traffic management plan is intended to support the maintenance of the bridge’s expansion joints.