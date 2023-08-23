Lagos Govt. places Iyana-Ipaja bridge under 18weeks total closure

In continuation of the Iyana Ipaja bus terminal project, the Lagos State Government has announced a 18 weeks closure of the Alagba ramp, to allow quick completion of the work and ease vehicular movements.

The closure, according to the government, would commence on Thursday, 24th August, 2023 and reopened before January 2024.

Announcing the closure on Wednesday, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Abdulhafiz Toriola, urged motorists to be patient as the closure was temporary.

Toriola added that the move was part of Lagos State government traffic management plans to enhance mobility and ensure safety.

The Permanent Secretary, meanwhile, disclosed that alternative routes have been provided to reduce motorists travel time around the axis.

According to him, motorists inbound Lagos/Abeokuta Expressway from the Iyana ipaja bridge will be diverted to

Alagba intersection to link the slip road on the left side of the Alagba roundabout to access Lagos Abeokuta Expressway.

“Heavy vehicles from Egbeda/Alagutan inbound Agege or Abule- Egba will be diverted to the

Lagos- bound slip road from Eco bank Roundabout to make a U- turn at Iyana Dopemu to continue their journeys”.

