Lagos Govt places Adeniji Adele Interchange on 6weeks partial closure

Motorists in Lagos will experience some delays around the Adeniji Adele Interchange as the state government has announced a six-week partial closure of the route for repair works.

The closure, which affects the stretch leading to CMS, will run daily from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., starting Sunday, October 12, and ending Sunday, November 23, 2025.

The repair work is being carried out by the Federal Ministry of Works, with the partial closure forming part of a broader traffic management plan designed to limit inconvenience to commuters.

According to the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, who disclosed this on Wednesday, only one lane will be closed at a time to minimize disruption, while the remaining lanes will stay open to traffic.

Osiyemi assured motorists that traffic officers will be deployed to manage movement and ease congestion throughout the repair period.

The commissioner urged road users to obey traffic personnel and follow diversion signs to ensure the smooth flow of vehicles.

He also appealed for patience and cooperation from the public, noting that the repair is part of ongoing efforts to improve road infrastructure across the state.