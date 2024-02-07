Following National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) increase in Hajj fare for 2024, the Lagos State Government has fixed N4, 899,000. as the final cost for this year pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia.

It said that intending pilgrims, especially those that had fully paid the initial deposit of N4.5 million to endeavour to pay balance of N399,000 on or before February 12, 2024 in order to meet up with the deadline set by NAHCON.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ibrahim Layode, through a statement signed and released by the Board Secretary, Saheed Onipede, yesterday.

Layode who expressed the State Government’s regrets over the increment, said that the development was least expected at a time when every Nigerian was trying hard to survive the economic downturn in the country as a result of the instability in the dollar to naira exchange rate.

While pleading with the intending pilgrims to show understanding, he stated that the situation was beyond the control of the State Government. He explained further that the expectation of the Sanwo-Olu’s administration and other stakeholders was to have the initial deposit of N4.5 million reduced to the bearest minimum. He however, prayed that Allah would make the payment of the balance easy for them within the stipulated period and also make the spiritual exercise an acceptable one for them.

Meanwhile, he assured the intending pilgrims of a seamless exercise throughout their stay in the Holy Land. He affirmed that the State Government had secured a conducive and comfortable accommodation befitting its status nearer to the Haram in Makkah, adding that other initiatives have also been put in place with a view to making the intending pilgrims enjoy maximum comfort whilst performing the Hajj rites.

Recall that the Chairman/CEO, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) Malam Jalal Ahmad Arabi, over the weekend, announced the adjustment in fares for the 2024 Hajj exercise. Accordingly to him, intending pilgrims from the Southern region would pay N4,899,000.00; those from the Northern center would pay N4,699,000.00 while pilgrims from Yola and Maiduguri center would pay N4,679,000.00 for the 2024 Hajj.