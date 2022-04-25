Lagos Govt. pegs 2022 Hajj fee at N2.6m

The Lagos State Government through its Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has increased 2022 Hajj fee to N2.6 million in accordance with a directive by National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

The welfare board stated that the increased fare would include an initial payment of N1.3 million made by intending pilgrims before the increment and as such they would pay extra N1.3 million to balance up the fee.

It also disclosed that only 1500 slots are available for those below 65 years old as a result of the medical guidelines sent by Saudi Arabia.

The Board secretary, whose name was not identified, through a statement released on Monday, stated that the deadline for payment for 2021 intending pilgrims is between Thursday 28th and Friday 29th April, 2022.

According to the statement: “This is to inform you that in accordance with the directives of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), the Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has increased the fare for Y2022 Hajj as follows:

” Hajj fare: N1,200,000.00, PCR Test: N100,000.00 (Nigeria & Saudi Arabia) and Admin charge: N40,000.00. These are in addition to the initial deposit of N1.3 million already paid by intending pilgrims.”

