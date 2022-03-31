Lagos Govt. pays N38bn accrued pensions to 9,865 retirees

The Lagos State Government has paid nothing less than N38billion as accrued pension rights to 9,865 retirees across the state from May 2019 till date.

As part of its priority, the state government said that in a bid to secure the future of the public service which is its greatest asset, it has consistently ensured pension contributions in the annual state budget adding that it is happy to note that the state is fully compliant with the statutory requirements of the CPS.

During the presentation of bond certificates to the 92nd batch of retirees from the state‘s Public Service by the Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC) on Thursday, the Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pensions, Ajibola Ponle, said that the retirees were from the Mainstream, Local Government, State Universal Basic Board (SUBEB), Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) and other Parastatals of the state’s public service.

Ponnle, who was represented by Bandele Fadipe, the Permanent Secretary in the Civil Service Pensions Office said that the state, in adherence to its responsibility, had also credited the Retirement Savings Accounts (RSAs) of 515 retirees, alongside their monthly contributions with the sum of N1.520 billion for the month of March .

The commissioner said this was their past service benefits prior to the starting of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) in 2007.

“The state government recognises the plights of our estimable workers who had served in its public service and the need to safeguard their financial security after service. This administration has continually prioritised the prompt payment of the government’s pension obligations within the available limited resources.” she said.

The commissioner further assured them that the welfare and wellbeing of the retirees were top-priority of the Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration and that the state government would not relent in its pursuit to improve retirement life.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

