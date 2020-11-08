Lagos Govt. pardons over 200 arrested EndSARS protesters 

As part of effort toward rebuilding and achieving genuine reconciliation in Lagos State, the state Government has pardoned and effected release of no fewer than 254 protesters arrested after the violence that marred protests againt police brutality across the state.

It explained that the gesture followed non-disclosure of a prima facie case against the fred protesters by the police and was in line with the government’s commitment to mend all fences and ensure justice is served in achieving lasting peace where development can thrive.

The state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, said that though 253 persons have been pardoned and released, 92 others would be prosecuted for offences bordering on arson, stealing, murdering among others in the state.

Through a statement released to newsmen on Sunday by the ministry’s Director, Public Affairs, Kayode Oyekanmi, Onigbanjo explained that those released and others to be prosecuted were among the 40 case files forwarded to the Directorate of Public Prosecution for Legal Advice in respect of the 361 persons arrested for criminal offences in connection with EndSARS protests.

He said upon receipt, the Directorate had responded by dispatching legal advice in respect of 81 persons that are being charged to the various courts, while others would be despatched to court on Monday (tomorrow).

“Out of the 361 persons, the Director of Public Prosecutions shall be prosecuting 92 persons for different offences ranging from arson, stealing, breaking into buildings, armed robbery and murder, while the Office has advised that 253 persons be released forthwith for non-disclosure of a prima facie case. In the meantime, two case files in respect of 16 persons have been advised for further investigation by the police”, the statement said.

“The Office of the Attorney-General of Lagos State will ensure that those arrested by the Police are treated in accordance with due process of law, while it remains committed to maintaining the rule of law and ensuring peace and order in the State,” the statement said.