Lagos Govt., Para-military partner on transport law enforcement, intelligence gathering

In a bid to continually improve transport operations in Lagos, the State Government has partnered with a voluntary paramilitary organisation, Man O’ War, for intelligence gathering and enforcement of laws in the transportation sector.

The partnership, according to the state government, would complement law enforcement officers’ operations deployed to maintain sanity in the sector.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Engr. Abdulhafiz Toriola, revealed the partnership through a statement released Deputy Director, Public Affairs department, Bolanle Ogunlola, on Sunday.

Toriola said that the transport sector is the wheel of any economy and to ensure the smooth running of the sector, it has to be free from all encumbrances such as traffic, street urchins’ activities.

He added that Traffic Management needs total compliance which is why the State Government has continued to invest in technology and human enforcement to ensure citizens comply with traffic rules and regulations.

The Permanent Secretary reiterated the need to collaborate with the Voluntary Organization to monitor road furniture in the State such as the signage, truck barriers, bus shelters, traffic lights which are sometimes vandalized by hoodlums. He also stressed the importance of working hand in hand with the body to dislodge the roads of hoodlums and illegal enforcement operatives across the State.

Responding, the State Commander of Man O’ War, Lucky Onimowo, thanked the Permanent Secretary for the warm reception, expressing the readiness of the organization to synergize with the Ministry.

He said the presence of the organization in all the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas of the State will make the collaboration work effectively, stressing that Man O’ War will continue to work with all relevant agencies for the advancement of Lagos State.

