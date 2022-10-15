Lagos Govt. orders 2floors removal from Balogun market fire affected building

The Lagos State Government has directed that two floors marked from a building razed by fire inside Balogun market over the weekend, should be removed immediately by the developer while an integrity test is carried out on the entire structure so as to ascertain if the building is safe for businesses after the incident.

It said that should the integrity test on the buildings site on 39/45 Martins Street, Lagos Island Local Government comes out negative, the state government, would be left with no choice other than to pull down the entire structure, in line with its safety policy.

Aside from that, the government has mandated owners of buildings above two floors within the market and others on the adjourning streets to install all safety gadgets in their structures.

Some of the safety gadgets expected to be installed by building owners within the market include the provision of fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, and others, in order to prevent fire disasters.

The General Manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Gbolahan Oki, gave the directives on Friday during a meeting at the agency’s headquarters in Ikeja with developer of the affected building, Brasas Plaza, and other stakeholders on Friday.

Oki added that any building above two floors found without the owner installing safety measures would be sanctioned immediately.

The LASBCA boss explained that all measures taken by the government were basically to protect lives as well as property and that they were not to witchhunt anyone, describing safety as LASBCA’s desire.

He stressed that the Agency will continue to carry out its responsibilities in accordance with the law which dictates that all structures within the state must be structurally fit and habitable.

Oki assured residents of Lagos that LASBCA officials would continuously embark on inspection of buildings so as to ensure that all structures within the state conform with the state’s building codes and safe to live.

The directives came as response to a demonstration by traders of the affected building, who appealed for the state government’s intervention to address crisis that had trailed the inferno.

The demonstrators said that the intervention of the government would also prevent incessant fire outbreaks, that had continued to affect their financial capacity.

