Lagos Govt. opens shelter for sexual, domestic violence survivors

To ensure that victims of domestic and sexual violence get adequate protection after they speak out, the Lagos State government through it’s Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, (DSVA) has opened a shelter for survivors to get holistic support that would assist them get over the challenges.

The 30-bed space capacity shelter, Eko Haven, built in Ikorodu would provide immediate shelter services to high-risk survivors of domestic and sexual violence across the state.

According to the agency, this is part of the State Government’s commitment in ensuring survivors get holistic support towards their reintegration into society.

The Executive Secretary, DSVA, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, at the opening ceremony, revealed that the shelter is the state government’s prompt response to the burgeoning demand to ensuring preservation of life, safety, stability, empowerment and subsequently assist survivors return to their day-to-day activities.

According to Vivour-Adeniyi, “the establishment of Eko Haven is in keeping with the DSVA’s statutory mandate of establishing shelters across all Divisions of the State. With this intervention, it is our hope that survivors in abusive relationships would find the courage to break the culture of silence, speak up and speak out with the assurance that help is just a CALL away”.

“Asides from providing accommodation, health, psychosocial support as well as livelihood support would also be integrated and made available for survivors through Eko Haven”.

“Our compassionate staff would offer comprehensive support to help survivors address their trauma through empowerment activities, personal and legal advocacy and in-house psychosocial support”.

“The shelter is hosted at a confidential location with on-site security precautions and a gated entry”.

She gave assurance that any victim or Survivor of domestic violence should realize that they are not alone and there is help accessible.

“Please reach out to us on 08000 333 333 or at our office located at Nobel House, Plot A, Otunba Jobi Fele Way, Central Business District. Alausa”.

