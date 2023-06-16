Lagos Govt. opens rehabilitation center for domestic violence perpetrators

As a measure to win more advocates against domestic and sexual violence, the Lagos Government through its Domestic Violence Agency (DSVA) has introduced a session to assist perpetrators of domestic violence turn a new leave and desist from the act completely.

Through this move, the state government aimed to.ensure that perpetrators were supported to participate in a group session where they could be healed from the crime.

The Executive Secretary, DSVA, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, who disclosed this yesterday, stated that this structured intervention sessions would enable perpetrators gain insights into alternative coping mechanisms, conflict resolution skills, and healthy relationship dynamics.

Vivour-Adeniyi revealed that the program would tackle the root causes of Domestic violence: Support and the healing group sessions would help identify and address the underlying factors contributing to the perpetrator’s violent behavior as results from research had shown that these domestic violence cases stems from deep-seated issues such as unresolved trauma, anger management problems, substance abuse, or learned patterns of violence.

According to her, without psychological intervention, there is a risk that they may perpetuate the cycle of violence in their own relationships or pass it on to future generations.

The DSVA boss added that through this strategic intervention, perpetrators could gain insight into these factors and develop healthier coping strategies and also break the cycle of violence that the support and healing group sessions can avail.

She disclosed that the program was art of the Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu administration’s resolve to provide holistic response to Sexual and Gender Based Violence in the State.

Vivour-Adeniyi stressed that the worrisome increase in cases of Domestic Violence informed the need to introduce the measure, so as to address the trend.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

