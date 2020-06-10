Lagos govt. okays free planning information for estate developers

The Lagos State Government has cautioned estate developers and building contractors against paying for planning information saying the prerequisite information on planning in the state remains free and should be obtained free of charge.

It explained that the developers and contractors should be mindful of people or agents allegedly acting on behalf of the government to charge for planning information, adding that such should be avoided as they are dubious in nature.

The state’s Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr.Idris Salako, said intending developers could obtain planning information free of charge through the Physical Planning Department of the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

Salako who made this known on Tuesday during the presentation of progress report on the Lagos State Electronic Physical Planning System being developed by the Ministry maintained that planning information was important in guiding developers and building contractors on the assigned use of sites intended for building construction.

The Commissioner, through a statement released to newsmen by the Ministry’s Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Mukaila Sanusi, said that the government had always sustained the rendering of planning information as a social service, made available to members of the public at no cost.

Salako further urged Lagosians to always avail themselves of the important service as a prerequisite for determining whether to go ahead or not with a Physical Development Plan in relation to a given site.

He stated that by making the service within the reach of Lagosians, the state had consistently improved her Ease of Doing Business rating whilst contributing to the achievement of the THEMES agenda of the government, particularly the Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy Pillar.

“Planning information gives information on land use and helps reduce infractions in the built environment.

“In view of its importance, planning information is being considered as an integral part of the ongoing efforts to adopt electronic physical planning system in the State,” he said.