Lagos govt. okays 3 private hospitals for COVID-19 treatment

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Lagos State Government has disclosed that it had granted approval for three private hospitals to begin treatment and manage coronavirus patients in the state.

It said the approval became imperative after the accredited facilities passed all required tests for the management of the disease from the inspection team of the state’s Ministry of Health.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said though the disease remains a public crisis, the private hospitals accredited by the government will commence treatment protocols for the patient with continuous supervision by the government.

Abayomi, through a statement by the Ministry of Health, said the development was in line the government efforts geared towards collaborating with the private sector to ensure the state gain total control against the virus.

The Commissioner, however, warned non accredited private facilities against managing diesease, noting that doing so amount to illegal operation and could cause a setback in the gains being recorded against the virus.

“They have passed the biosecurity compliance test. They have made modifications to their hospitals so that their staff and other patients are not put in danger or exposed to a higher risk of contracting COVID-19.

“Those private hospitals have passed the test and we are just in the process of issuing them with accreditation certificate so that they can start managing COVID19 patients in the private sector.

“However, even if they are managing COVID19 in the private sector, it still comes under the supervision of the Lagos State Government Ministry of Health.

“Also, information about every patient managed by the hospitals must be made available to us so that we can record it in our database.

“COVID-19 remains a public crisis and all public crises are managed and supervised by the Lagos state government and by extension the federal government of Nigeria,” the statement read.