Lagos Govt. officials storm homegrown school feeding distribution points, monitor exercise

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

In a bid to ensure transparency and accountability in the distribution of food packs under the Home grown school feeding programme in Lagos, the State Government has deployed a team to the accredited points to monitor distribution exercise in the state.

The team led by Chairman of Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB), Wahab Alawiye-king, include board members, board secretary and other stakeholders, visited different points to ensure that the officials deployed for the distribution adhere strictly to the set guidelines.

Home grown school feeding programme was designed by the Federal Government to assist frontline states tackling coronavirus pandemic in the country and was expected to benefit at least 337, 589 persons made up of parent, guardians and caregivers of the over 30,000 identified primary school children in participating schools in Lagos.

At some of the centres visited yesterday, Alawiye-king expressed satisfaction with the conduct of government officials at the various centres as well as the orderliness of the parents being attended to.

Describing the exercise as seamless in all the centres, the chairman commended the level of hygiene practiced as well as social distancing maintained by the officials while handing over the food packages to beneficiaries. He said: “I am happy with the officials at every centres especially the mode of presentation; after the voucher presentation by the parents they move to pick their food ration”.

He hinted that the presence of security officers from the Nigeria Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) at each centre was to maintain peace and orderliness while the health officials subjected beneficiaries to coronavirus containment tests to prevent further spread of the virus.

Some of the centres monitored by the Chairman of LASUBEB are: Saint Francis Primary School,Kosofe, Ikeja Primary school,GRA,Ikeja and Bola Memorial Primary School on Mobolaji Bank Anthony way, Ikeja.

Recall that the Home Grown School Feeding Programme for pupils in primary 1-3 under the Modified Homegrown School Feeding Programme officially started in Lagos on Thursday, since all schools across the State were ordered to shut down.