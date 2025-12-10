Lagos Govt. offers truck owners credit facility to replace vehicles

As part of interventions aimed at promoting the health, safety, and sustainability of truck operators in Lagos, the State Government has introduced a structured and affordable credit scheme to assist truck owners in acquiring new vehicles in the state.

The financial scheme development was part of a series of interventions by the government to reduce accidents, travel time and protect Lagosians from inhaling hazardous smokes from these rickety trucks on major roads.

Other interventions unveiled by the government include free eye screening, substance abuse sensitisation, and drug testing programmes, designed to stop the intake among the drivers.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, unveiled this on Wednesday during the maiden edition of the stakeholders’ engagement in Agidingbi, Ikeja, the state capital.

The Governor, who was represented by the Special Adviser on Transportation, Sola Giwa, stated that the engagement was designed to promote safety, welfare, and sustainability within the haulage and freight ecosystem.

He noted that the forum provides an essential platform for government, regulators, unions, and private operators to address sectoral challenges, strengthen compliance, and collectively shape the future of maritime logistics.

The Governor urged truck operators to take advantage of the partnership with UBA to acquire brand new CNG trucks through well-structured credit facilities, emphasising the importance of safety and environmental responsibility.

Delivering his goodwill message, the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, stated that these new initiatives reflect the administration’s commitment to improving truck operators’ welfare and reducing avoidable accidents.

He described the CNG transition as “a bold step toward a greener future,” reinforcing the State Government’s resolve to pursue sustainability and environmental responsibility.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Olawale Musa, highlighted the focus areas of the engagement, including safety, sustainability, partnership, collaboration, and truckers’ welfare, acknowledging the challenges faced by truck drivers.

The Managing Director, Nigerian Railway Corporation, Dr. Kayode Opeifa, implored stakeholders to embrace the intervention, lest their business face obsolescence, adding that the initiative will correct prevailing deficiencies in the maritime logistics industry.

In his goodwill message, the National President of the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Yusuf Lawal, applauded the Lagos State Government for the initiative and assured the commitment of operators to leverage the opportunities provided to enhance economic contribution while supporting the transition to CNG for a cleaner environment.

The Regional Manager of the United Bank for Africa, Ernest Omoreghe, reaffirmed the bank’s readiness to partner with the State Government and NARTO through a ₦150 billion financing window, to be disbursed in three phases, enabling operators to renew their fleets with modern, safer and climate-friendly vehicles.

Notable stakeholders’ present at the engagement which was initiated by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Transport and Logistics, Hon. Hassan Adekoya included: the Managing Director, Nigeria Railway Corporation, Dr. Kayode Opeifa; representative of the Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd); representative of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police; representatives of the Association of Maritime and Truck Owners (AMATO); Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Transport Education and Innovation, Mr. Tobi Idowu; and representatives of Sinotruk, among others.