Lagos Govt. needs lecturers’ inputs on policies- Commissioner

The Lagos State Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Tolani Sule, has asked lecturers to often parley the government to make more inputs in the formulation and implementation of policies .

Sule, meanwhile, has advised lecturers to consider the country’s growth and development, by giving quality teaching to their students.

Sule gave the advise yesterday during the valedictory session held in his honor as outgoing member of the Governing Council of the Lagos State University, Ojo at the Council Chamber of the Institution.

According to Sule, the quality of government support, material, and human resources available to higher institutions of the state government puts them in vintage positions to make contributions to the state government policies for the development of the state.

He assured members of the university community that the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu would continue to invest in the state institutions of higher learning because the quality of teaching will determine the quality of graduates produced by the institutions.

The Commissioner also used the occasion to solicit more support from members of the public for the current administration in the state.

He assured the public that succor has come as the administration has begun in top gear to implement various palliative measures to alleviate the hardship of the people of the state.

Speaking at the same occasion, Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, of the Governing Council of the Lagos State University, David Sunmoni while thanking the commissioner for his selfless service to the University, described him as someone committed to the growth of the Institution and always demonstrating this through the dedication of his time and energy to issues of its development.

In the same vein and on the same occasion, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello thanked the outgoing member of the Governing Council, Tolani Sule, for his modest contributions to the development of the University and relentless service to the institution.

The valedictory session which was well attended by members of the University Governing Council, Academic and non-academic members of the university community, and political and traditional leaders in the state was organized by the Governing Council of the University in honour of Tolani Sule who is also the current Commissioner of Tertiary Education in Lagos state as an outgoing member of the University 12 Governing Council.