Lagos Govt., NECA partners on affordable healthcare system 

As part of its commitment towards providing affordable and quality health care services for residents of the state, the Lagos State Government has partnered with the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) in line with its drive of achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

It explained that the partnership became necessary in order for the government to reach the informal sector including the Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) across the state.

The Chairman, Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) Governing Board, Dr Adetokunbo Alakija, said that the partnership was to further cement the harmonious working relationship with business owners and SMEs in the state and ensure they are healthy and take advantage of the state’s health scheme.

Speaking during a recent visit to the Director-General, Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA), Dr Timothy Olawale, at NECA House, Ikeja, Alakija maintained that their enrolment would aid a healthy population which would translate to a vibrant economy.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu considers the Lagos state health scheme to be fundamental as he places a very high premium on the wellbeing of all the residents in the state.

“The individual organisation in the state are urged to enrol its workers on the Lagos State Health Scheme (LSHS) because if workers are healthy, this would enhance their job performance, productivity and more profit for the organization.

“The informal sector no doubt constitute a large percentage in job creation and is therefore important in the economy of the country,” he was quoted as saying in a statement by released on Monday by the agency’s Public Affairs Officer, Adeyinka Gbemibade.

Responding, NECA’s Director-General, Dr Timothy Olawale, said that the state government commitment was reflecting in its passion to the plight of its people through its various programmes, policies, provision of good infrastructure and good service delivery among others.

Dr. Timothy who lauded the scheme promised that he would not only reach the informal sector under NECA family but would also encourage other associations which NECA has linked with to enrol on the state health scheme.

He said that promoting good health for the State and Nation is key to NECA, therefore, the association would do the needful to support the Agency.

“NECA would continue to support the government in the provision of universal health coverage for the people and we would ensure the informal sector enrol their workers and families of the workers in order for the workers to be focussed, dedicated to their duties and not to have any divided interest,” he said.

On his part, a member of LASHMA Board, Lekan Ewenla, commended the Director-General for supporting the government and the agency in promoting universal health coverage in the state.

He said that the payment of medical allowance by employers to its workers does not guarantee access to care as the workers may divert the medical allowance to other pressing needs but if employers enrol them directly on the scheme, their access to good healthcare is guaranteed.

Others at the meeting included the Acting General Manager, Lagos State Health Management Agency, Dr Emmanuella Zamba, LASHMA Head, Business Development and Marketing, Rotimi Olatunji, Operations, Dr Olufemi Serrano, Regulations, Dr Funmi Adeboje and NECA Director, Learning and Projects, Mrs Celine Oni, Deputy Director, Membership Services, Wale Oyerinde and Deputy Director, Legal, Regulatory andTax, Thompson Akpabio.