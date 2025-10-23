Lagos Govt., NDLEA go after drug peddlers inside public estates

The Lagos State Government and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have concluded plans to partner on ending the sale and use of illicit drugs in government-owned housing estates.

They argued that drug intake has prevented many youths from contributing their quota towards the country’s development.

The partnership was announced on Thursday when the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing, Abdulhafis Toriola, received the Lagos Commander of the NDLEA, Abubakar Wali, who paid a courtesy visit to his office in Ikeja.

Toriola, in a statement released by the Deputy Director of Public Affairs in the ministry, Ganiu Lawal, commended the NDLEA for its efforts in tackling drug abuse and related crimes across the country.

The Permanent Secretary further praised the agency’s work in creating awareness and helping to rehabilitate drug users.

Toriola said the ministry was ready to work with the NDLEA to curb drug peddling and support the rehabilitation of drug addicts.

According to him, the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is determined to end illicit drug-related activities among youths as part of its plan to promote healthy communities and sustainable development.

Earlier, Wali, who thanked the ministry for its readiness to collaborate with it, said the agency would continue to promote discipline, patriotism, and service to humanity in the fight against drug abuse.