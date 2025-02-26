Lagos Govt. nabs four fake traffic enforcement officers

The Lagos State government has arrested four suspects for allegedly extorting motorists and posing as officials of the Enforcement Personnel of the Ministry of Transportation (MOT) and Local Government Areas (LGAs) at Ikorodu Bus-stop.

The suspects, Shola Tosin, Azeez Omilade, Adenle Said, and Olushola Raphael, were found to be in possession of fake Lagos state documentation, as well as documents from other states in the Federation.

The four imposters were also said to have wore faded reflective jackets while carrying out unauthorized activities.

As gathered, the impostors were apprehended by the Governor’s Monitoring Team (GMT) during an enforcement exercise on Wednesday, after they were caught parading as government officials around the Ikorodu axis.

Reacting to the arrest, the Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Transportation, Olawale Musa, cautioned residents and motorists to be vigilant of individuals posing as revenue officers across the state to avoid extortion.

“We urge Lagosians to collaborate with the Ministry by reporting any suspicious activities involving fake enforcement impostors to our public complaint numbers: 09020004000 or 09020009000,” he said.

“The state government is committed to ensuring the safety and security of its citizens and will continue to take decisive actions against fraudulent activities,” the permanent secretary added.

Musa added that the apprehended impostors will be charged to court and prosecuted in accordance with the law.