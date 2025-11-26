Lagos Govt nabs 27 miscreants after dismantling oil bunkering site

The Lagos State Government has dismantled an illegal oil bunkering site in Lekki Phase 1 and arrested 27 suspects found operating within the facility, including individuals in possession of fake naira notes.

Operatives of the state’s Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), also known as KAI, uncovered the site during an enforcement operation at The Rock Drive, following intelligence reports about an unlicensed depot allegedly used for the storage, adulteration and distribution of petroleum products.

Corps Marshal Olaniyi Cole (rtd), who confirmed the operation on Wednesday, said the illegal activities posed serious environmental and public safety risks, including the potential for fire outbreaks, soil contamination and harm to nearby residents and businesses.



He explained that operatives of the agency’s special squad stormed the premises and discovered makeshift storage structures, drums and jerry cans filled with adulterated diesel.

The area, he added, also served as a cover for those using counterfeit naira notes to defraud unsuspecting residents at night.

According to him, the suspects were arrested after being found transacting with fake currency within the compound.



Cole said the operation was part of the government’s ongoing efforts to curb environmental infractions and dismantle illegal bunkering networks across the state.

In a safety reminder to the public, the agency also advised residents to prioritise the use of pedestrian bridges to prevent accidents caused by speeding vehicles.

He further reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to constant monitoring and enforcement to ensure Lagos remains safe and habitable, in line with the THEMES+ agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.