Lagos Govt, Muslim group advocate youths participation in Nigeria development

The Lagos State Government and the Muslim Student Society of Nigeria (MSSN) have advocated the participation of Muslim youths in the push towards making Nigeria more developed and attain better global status.

They urged the youths to shun excuses and embrace a shift in mindset to be catalysts of positive change that they desire in the country.

They advocated this at the MSSN Lagos state area unit 3-in-1 programme designed to engage Muslim youths across the state towards becoming more active in the drive in changing the country for the better.

Addressing participants at the event held inside King’s college, Lagos, the Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Abubakar Ogunlende, stated that Muslim students and youths must atleast begin with championing the change for a better society within their communities.

Ogunlende, who spoke on the theme: “The Muslim youth and social responsibility”, stressed that young Nigerians must not hold the numerous challenges facing youths in the society as excuse for not becoming tools for development in the country.

While itemizing challenges that may often be confronted by Muslim students, the commissioner disclosed that solutions to these numerous hurdles before the youths were in the Qur’an and Hadith of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), saying all that is need from them will be to understand and apply anyone that suit their purpose.

Earlier, Chairman, MSSN board of Trustees, Jubril Oyekan, tasked Muslim students to walk smart and not stay back in the advocacy for a change society that work for all wherever they may be.

Oyekan, in his speech, charged the Muslim students to uphold the tenets of Islam in all their endeavours, while raising the bars within their spheres.

The 3-in-1 programme featured the 1st Professor Isa pantanmi Mathematics and science Quiz competition, with Eti-Osa Area Council emerging the over all winner; presentation of awards of recognition to the 81 first class Muslim Student Graduates from LASU, and the transitional Conference which saw the emergence of Amir Nurudeen Yusuf as the Amir of MSSN Lagos state area Unit for a second term and the inauguration of the new executives that will pilot the affairs of MSSN in the centre of excellence.

