Lagos Govt. may set up visitation panels for AOCOED, MOCPED, two others

In a bid to ensure developments across tertiary institutions in Lagos, the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, may before the end of the year set up visitation panels for four tertiary institutions in the state, to address whatever challenges that could be affecting the institutions.

The four tertiary institutions were Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (AOCOED), Micheal Otedola College of Primary Education (MOCPED), Lagos State College of Nursing (LASCON), and Lagos State College of Health Technology (LASCOHET).

As gathered, the previous administration has not set up any visitation panel for some of the institutions as stipulated in the laws on their establishments.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Tokunboh Wahab, who disclosed the plans during a chat with newsmen at the Secretariat in Alausa, Ikeja, said that tasks of visitation panels were to address issues that could be affecting the institution’s development.

He stated that the plan was to comply with the laws establishing the institutions and not exceed the timeline approved by law for the inauguration of visitation panel.

Wahab, meanwhile, disclosed that the state government would be releasing a whitepaper on the report submitted last year by the visitation panel to Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) that was chaired by Adelowo Afolayan.

He noted that the whitepaper would further indicate the government plans on implementation of recommendations made by the panel that was inaugurated in accordance with the extant law of the Lagos State Polytechnic 2012, Section C111 (subsection 1-5).

On the Lagos State University (LASU) visitation panel, the Special Adviser assured all stakeholders’ that the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has picked some of the best brains to look into issues relating to Vice-Chancellor appointment and other issues affecting harmonious relationship within the institution.

He noted that the panel was populated with former vice-chancellors, seasoned administrators, technocrats, and top public servants and is chaired by the Pro-Chancellor of the Ekiti State University (EKSU) and former Vice-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Prof. Bamitale Omole.

Other members of the Special Visitation Panel are; former Vice-Chancellor of University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), Prof. Joseph Ajienka; a renowned University don, Prof. Ayo Olukotun; former Registrar of University of Ibadan (U.I), Olujimi Olukoya, Lagos State former Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Lawal Pedro and a Level-17 Officer in the Office of the Special Adviser, Education, Funmilola Olajide, who serves as the Secretary of the Visitation Panel.

The special adviser, who stressed that the panel was constituted within the ambit of laws establishing LASU, assured all stakeholders that the recommendations of the panel would be made public.

He noted that the vision Sanwo-Olu administration has for LASU and other tertiary institutions were huge and that was the reason he ensured none of them was denied monthly subventions.