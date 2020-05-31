Lagos Govt. may lift ban on musical concerts, set guidelines for shows

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Lagos residents may soon start witnessing return of their usual daily life before outbreak of coronavirus with the state government considering lifting ban on musical concerts and shows that were put on hold since March to control a possible spread of the virus.

A drive-in music concert is a form of gathering consisting of large outdoor speakers bolted to cranes and large parking area for attendees automobiles.

Within the approved enclosed area for such events, attendees can view the artiste and listen to the music from the privacy and comfort of their cars.

The General Manager, Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, gave the hint after observing a music concert organised at Bay Lounge, Admiralty way, Lekki, Eti-Osa Local Government.

Fasawe stated that the event, which was organised by the Palazio lifestyles and entertainment group, is been considered by government as a possible pilot scheme for the new model of music concert in the state.

She said: “This is a test run for the new format and if, after reviewing the entire exercise, it is successful, it is a win-win for everyone in the state”.

On the guidelines set for the organisers, the LASEPA boss noted that they were made to ensure that attendees are compelled to stay in their vehicles for the duration of the concert and not more than three persons in each.

“The use of face mask and check of temperature at the entrance was made compulsory and total compliance with social distancing at restrooms and provision of hand sanitizers.

“The stage must have not more than two persons on the stage and the approved time frame for the concert must be adhered to strictly”, Fasewe added.

While stating that a monitoring team from the agency would be deployed to the venue to ensure compliance, the LASEPA boss emphasized that noise from the speakers must not exceed the approved limit for the environment.