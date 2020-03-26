Lagos Govt. may discharge six coronavirus cases tomorrow

By News Desk

Efforts by Lagos State Government to break the circle of Coronavirus pandemic has yielded results with no fewer than six new persons recovering from the disease at its isolation center in Yaba.

The six cases could be discharged from the isolation centre tomorrow (Friday) after results of their tests showed negative, indicating that the patients have stopped secreting the virus.

With these recovery, the number of cases that have recovered in the country will increase to seven after the index case, an Italian national.

Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, revealed this in an exclusive interview with on a popular radio talk show in Lagos on Thursday.

Abayomi noted that the six persons will be discharged from the isolation centre in the State on Friday.

He said: “We are going to discharge six out of our 24 patients. So our admitted patients will go down theoretically to 18 but if we admit more they will go up.”

Meanwhile, Abayomi assured Nigerians that the government is working hard to ensure cases of coronavirus are contained adding that Lagos State has “expanded capacities” to deal with the pandemic.

“We have got plan A,B and C. So depending on how things go we will deploy different levels of strategy,” he added.