Lagos Govt. may create new route for trucks after Ojuelegba accident

As part of measures to curb cases of accidents caused by articulated trucks on Lagos roads, the state government has disclosed that it was considering introducing restrictions that would limit the movement of articulated vehicles and trucks to designated routes across the state.

This route, as specified in the State Transport Master plan, would be tagged logistic routes, designed specifically for these trucks, to limit them from sharing roads with other vehicles.

Also being considered by the government as part of its solution to ensure compliance with minimum safety standards was erecting truck barriers, preventing articulated vehicles from having access to some road infrastructures in the state.

According to the government, any of these measures when introduced would go a long way in curbing persistent truck accidents in Lagos.

The measures were said to have been considered following the accident recorded on Ojuelegba bridge that claimed nine passengers lives and left others with lifelong injuries and other accidents recorded across the state.

The Commissioner for Transportation Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, who disclosed this on Thursday at a Stakeholders’ engagement meeting in Ikeja, stressed that safety and security of Lagosians remain paramount to the State Government.

Oladeinde noted that in order to curb incessant truck accidents within the State, the stakeholders’ were gathered periodically to chart robust strategies that will further checkmate unceasing truck accidents in the State,

Explaining the proposed logistic routes for trucks and articulated vehicles, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Abdulhafiz Toriola, noted that the State Government is considering implementing the use of designated routes for articulated vehicles as one of the strategies to checkmate the operations and activities of trucks plying the State roads.

Toriola stated that the Government does not want to take unilateral decisions hence, the need for stakeholders’ engagement and dialogue before necessary steps.

The Permanent Secretary also mentioned that the ministry is reviewing the Minimum Safety Standard Procedure for trucks and articulated vehicles being implemented by the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) with a view to modifying it, by including the Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Officials in the inspection process.

Toriola also expressed the State Government’s willingness to collaborate with relevant truck operators to ensure that drivers manning the steering of trucks are well trained and only qualified drivers are allowed to drive the trucks/articulated vehicles within the State.

Earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Shola Giwa, said the Stakeholders’ meeting was very germane because of lives that are being lost daily due to negligence on the part of drivers and truck owners, saying as a responsive and proactive government, it will not condone unabated truck accidents resulting in the killing of innocent citizens.

He further stated that the collaboration of the State Government and Truck Unions operating in Lagos would ensure the state gets the desired sanity on roads.

The Representative of Council of Maritime Transport Union and Association, (COMTUA), Adeyinka Aroyewun, recommended that there was a need for genuineness and clarity of purpose by both parties which according to him will help in achieving the desired results’

Also, the president of the Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO), Remi Ogungbemi, urged the State Government to checkmate the activities of the area boys who have constituted themselves as a threat to the lives of their members.

Present at the meeting were representatives from the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA), Depot and Petroleum Product Marketers Association ( DAPPMAN), Council Of Maritime Transport Unions and Associations ( COMTUA), Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO), National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Amalgamation of Truck Owners Association of Nigeria (ACTOAN), representatives of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) as well as Vehicle Inspection Services (VIS).

All Stakeholders’ agreed to work with the State Government to ameliorate the menace of trucks and articulated vehicles in the State

