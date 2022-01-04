Lagos Govt. may ban usage of disposable plastic items, others

As a measure to protect the environment for human habitation, the Lagos State Government has disclosed plans to ban staff from using disposable plastic, pet-bottles and others often used only once before been thrown away and recycled.

It said that the ban was been considered due to increase in usage of single-use plastics, pet bottles, polystyrene, and other non-biodegradable wastes around the seat of power, saying these items affect environment.

According to the government, an urgent steps is needed to revert the trend with the encouragement of reusable plastics and biodegradable materials among Lagosians especially civil servants

As gathered, after the seat of power, the idea would be extended to other parts of the state, in order for them to also embrace the policy designed to protect the ecosystem in Lagos.

The plan was disclosed during the launch of official ban on single-use plastics and others among staff of Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) at the Secretariat in Alausa, Ikeja.

Addressing the staff, Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services, Lagos State Ministry of The Environment and Water Resources, Belinda Odeneye, said that all hands must be on deck to guarantee quality health for the citizenry.

While arguing that death linked to polluted environment could be averted, she appealed to Lagosians to be mindful of the health implications of their attitudes to the environment.

The permanet secretary stressed that all unhealthy environmental attitudes have a vicious cycle effect on the lives of every residents.

On her part, the General Manager of LASEPA, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, explained that the agency was experimenting the feasibility of the ban before making recommendations to other government agencies to embrace the advocacy on reusable items and ban on single plastic use.

Fasawe said: ” Today, I will be handing over some dispensars as well as some reusable items to all the departments and units as my personal contribution to this campaign on ban of single use of plastic by LASEPA.

“Beyond giving out these items, the long term goal is to ensure compliance by all the staffs of this agency because I want the ban on these items to be effective and I also want all the staffs to become advocates of this initative in their respective places of residence.

“This is Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency and we have to be proactive, we have seen that people are not working the talk

There is lot of meetings and conventions where we talked about plastic pollution with different NGOs but nothing or little has been done so far about the various recommendations.

“This is the reason why LASEPA as a front runner in terms of environmental protection decided to practice what we preach. ”

The General Manager recalled how the journey started last year with the ban on single use plastic within LASEPA.” After this, we started sorting our waste, pet bottles, paper waste and vegetal waste and I realized that the pet bottles were filling our dust bins faster than other waste items.”

