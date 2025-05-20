Lagos Govt. may adopt AI for drivers’ training

As the world continues to embrace advanced technology, the Lagos State Government is exploring the adoption of Artificial Intelligence to transform driver training, with the goal of boosting road safety and professionalism.

The initiative, proposed during a meeting with executives of AI Driving Metaverse Group, includes introducing AI-powered simulators to assess and retrain drivers based on their performance, behaviour, and skill level.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, on Tuesday received the Chief Executive Officer of AI Driving Metaverse Group (AIDMG), Daniel Avdagic, and the Chief Financial Officer, Heimo Hirn, during a courtesy visit to the Ministry.

The visit was aimed at exploring areas of collaboration with the Ministry, particularly through the Lagos State Drivers’ Institute (LASDRI), to revolutionize driver training using advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology.

Under the proposed initiative, drivers will undergo assessments via the Driving Metaverse Simulator, which leverages AI to evaluate driving behaviour, skills, and personality using key performance indicators.

Based on the AI-generated Driver Report, personalized simulator-based training will be offered to address identified skill gaps, ultimately improving driver competence and safety on Lagos roads.

Describing the proposal as a potential game changer, Osiyemi welcomed the initiative and emphasized the critical role of continuous training and re-training in promoting road safety.

The commissioner suggested a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to drive the implementation of the project, noting that it is time to elevate LASDRI’s training programmes in line with international best practices.

Also present at the meeting were the General Manager of LASDRI, Afusat Tiamiyu, alongside her team; directors from the Ministry of Transportation; and Franklyn Olushola Frantos, Chief Executive Officer of Toplorgical, a cybersecurity software firm.