Lagos Govt marks two markets for demolition over environmental challenges

As a measure to restore sanity across Lagos metropolis the State Government has marked no fewer than two markers in Lagos Island Local Government for demolition, after the traders were found to have being contravening the sanitation laws in the state.

The two markets already marked for demolition by the state government were the popular Jankara and Bombata Markets, discovered would be brought down as regeneration of the entire Lagos Island intensified.

The State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who announced the decision on Sunday, hinted that Pelewura Market, also in Lagos Island, would soon be brought down after due consultation with other stakeholders.

He said that erecting illegal structures on drainages and indiscriminate dumping of refuse drain collectors would not be tolerated, saying this are major reasons for flooding across the state.

Sanwo-Olu said, “”On this drainage and regeneration tour of Lagos Island, you have noticed the journey started from Idimagbo Avenue Corridor that once well built.

“As we were walking, you could see that at some points, the drainage were blocked, in some other places, they have built over the drainage. And you can also see the inter-locking of the roads but other roads have failed towards Ojo-Giwa. The entire stretch, where we have a lot of the markets buiit on drainages.

“Essentially, the drainage is the problem- all right down public school which was a social media hype at some points. You could see the reason why the place was flooded. The Jankara Market, we went down to Oroyinyin where we went for a water swim.

“There were roads there but the drainage has sunk. We need to do total rebuild and what this has offered is that, we need to have firsthand information what the problems are and to be able to profer and look for solution.

“We went to Bombata Market, we saw that it cannot remain as it is. We also went to Pelewura Market which we saw has indeed outgrown a market in a modern city like our state.

“Finally come here at Ilubirin Pumping Station. We have been on this project for almost two years and it is because of the depth of the work that has to be done . We need to complete it. On my right, you can see the manual pumping that goes directly into lagoon. On my left, we are building a proper drainage infrastructure which is 6m×1.2m. It goes all the way down to where it will be discharging.

“We are currently doing piling to be able to sink all the three pumping stations. All of them are here, generators are here and we are going to build crane that will be installed at this construction site.

“I’m told it is about 80 percent completed because all the procurements have been done. It is a civil work that needs to be done about 32 piles. The contractors have assured us that within two and a half months we will be finalizing,” Governor Sanwo-Olu assured.

Continuing, Sanwo-Olu stated, “What will be happen now is that we will be opening two major drainage channels from Thomas on the right and a new one from the Idimagbo, both of them will flow into the drainage and take them straight into the lagoon. Each of them will be automatically activated. We have built capacity and we have also built redundancy for final solution of drainage evacuation for Lagos Isalnd and I’m sure by December or January, this project will be completed.

However, Governor Sanwo-Olu warned, “Internally, we have work to do about three markets that we saw. The Bombata Market, Jankara Market and Pelewura Market. I’m using this as a notice to all the illegal squatters and all other people that are doing things there that we will clear up the entire markets. The Bombata and Jankara markets are going to be ground zero and there is a full design on what we are going to put there.

“On Pelewura Market because it harbours a large number of our citizens, we will give them adequate notice and we will be working with our concessionaires and all othe stakeholders will be brought on board and we will all agree as to when the demolition and evacuation will start.

“Regarding the roads, we will invite the original contactor-Julius Berger which did fantastic job at that time. We will bring them back to site to start work within a week and start assessment of Idimagbo Avenue, Odo-Giwa and come out at Adeniji-Adele Road.

“As from Idumagbo up to Ebutero on the right, there will be a long time regeneration of the entire area. We have done our own but the way of life of our people must change. No matter how well the drainage is, if people still drop refuse inside the drainage, it will get filled up.

“So, I’m using this channel to appeal to our citizens. We will not tolerate bad behaviour and from tomorrow, the ministry of the environment will start giving notices to all of our store owners on drainage where shops and all sorts of things that do not fit in and we can’t allow a few to destroy the larger number of us,” Sanwo-Olu gave stern warning.

