Lagos Govt. marks mosque, other defective buildings in Oshodi, Ita-Faaji, others

The Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, has identified a mosque and several distressed buildings, posing threats to residents across Lagos Island Local Governments.

Aside from that, the government team sealed and removed some sections of unapproved buildings discovered in Odunlami, Upper-Campos, Tokunbo, Oshodi, Okepopo, Ita-Faaji, and Pasi Square among other axis of the ancient city.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, who led the state government enforcement team to identify the buildings yesterday, reiterated the government’s zero tolerance for all illegal constructions and distressed buildings across the state.

Olumide directed the sealing and partial removal of block works of unapproved buildings in Odunlami, Upper-Campos, Tokunbo, Oshodi, Okepopo, Ita-Faaji, and Pasi Square among other axis of the ancient city.

While enjoining owners of distressed buildings to effect their renovation or face removal, he gave a two-week ultimatum to Mumuni-Oloko mosque in the Okepopo area to embark on nondestructive test and make necessary renovations, saying that the distressed agelong structure constituted a danger to worshippers if left unattended to.

The Commissioner said that the enforcement exercise was necessary to enhance the sustainability of the built environment, prevent building collapse, and protect lives and property.

“This exercise that has started on Lagos Island will be a continuous one that will take us to other Local Government Areas of the State. We shall comb every nook and cranny of Lagos in our efforts to rid the state of illegal building constructions, “he said.

In the company of the Commissioner was the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Oluwole Sotire, and the General Manager, Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority, LASPPPA, Tpl. Kehinde Osinaike.

