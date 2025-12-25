Lagos Govt. marks GNI building for demolition after inferno

The Lagos State Government has marked the old Great Nigerian Insurance (GNI) building for demolition after it was certified unhabitable following a fire outbreak that damaged the structure and other adjoining properties on Lagos Island.

According to the government, the distressed high-rise building has become a major threat to surrounding properties and residents on Lagos Island particularly occupants of adjourning buildings.

The decision was disclosed by the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday after an inspection of the GNI building and others affected by the inferno that emanated from the 24-storey structure on Martin Street, Marina, Lagos Island.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed that a committee chaired by the Commissioner for Special Duties has been inaugurated to determine the safest and most efficient method for the demolition exercise.

He explained that the committee would provide technical guidance on the appropriate demolition model to be adopted, with the exercise expected to commence within the next few days.

The governor revealed that the inferno extended beyond the Insurance House building, impacting several adjoining structures due to their close proximity.

According to him, two neighbouring buildings were severely damaged, while about three others sustained partial damage.

He added that government agencies are closely monitoring the affected area to ensure public safety and prevent further risks.

“What you see now is that the main fire has actually gone down to the barest minimum, leaving only pockets of fire that emergency responders are currently dealing with.

“However, the smoke has continued to spread to neighbouring buildings, making it necessary to fully evacuate the surrounding area in order to keep people and adjoining structures safe, especially given how closely clustered the buildings are,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Reiterating concerns over the Insurance House, the governor explained that the old Great Nigerian Insurance Building, a 24–25 storey structure, has in the last 10 to 15 years been extensively converted into a warehousing facility.

He recalled that the building had previously suffered one or two fire incidents in recent years, pointing to a recurring pattern of safety lapses.

“And it’s the same issues that we have noticed over the years. This particular building has been converted into a storage warehousing facility. It’s not being used as a proper office accommodation.

“Virtually every floor there has been turned into warehousing of one form or the other. And the initial report that shows that the fire started on the fourth and the fifth floor, which is somewhat over the ground floor. And if you notice, the first responders were on ground,” he asserted.

Sanwo-Olu, who confirmed that no lives were lost in the incident, disclosed that 10 traders rescued by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) ambulances sustained varying degrees of burns.

The governor, however, warned traders and business owners to take fire safety more seriously, recalling that a similar building in the area was engulfed by fire about three years ago around the same period, between December and January.

He noted that Lagos has once again entered a high-risk season, as the dry months of January and February are particularly prone to fire outbreaks due to prevailing weather conditions.

Sanwo-Olu explained that the increased risk is not only a result of human carelessness but is also driven by environmental factors, especially the dry and harsh harmattan weather.

According to him, these conditions make fire spread faster and become more difficult to control, thereby requiring a higher level of awareness, vigilance, and protective measures from residents and business operators.

Reacting to the incident, the Federal Fire Service Operational Commander, Musa Emmanuel stressed that the fire was yet to be fully extinguished as of the time of reporting, largely due to the close proximity of surrounding buildings and the sheer scale of the blaze.

“This fire started yesterday and we are still battling with it. It has not been brought under control; it is a continuous exercise,” Emmanuel said, noting that firefighting operations were ongoing at the time of the report.

He revealed that preliminary assessments indicated that between three and four buildings had been affected, adding that emergency responders could not yet determine when the incident would be fully contained.

Emmanuel emphasized that investigations into the cause of the fire, as well as an assessment of the value of goods lost, would only commence after the fire had been completely extinguished.

“For now, our priority is to save lives and protect property. The cause of the fire will be determined once the situation is fully under control,” he stated.