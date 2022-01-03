Lagos Govt. mandates stringent safety measures for school owners, administrators

As part of measures aimed at reducing cases of security breaches across schools in Lagos State, the state Government has mandated school administrators in all public and private schools to put in place stringent security protocols to protect students and staff in the learning environment.

According to the government, school administrators must ensure exposure of students to danger within the school premises are neutralized while identified possible dangers outside the walls of the schools are escalated to appropriate state safety and enforcement agencies through prescribed channels.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, said that in protecting and ensuring safer learning environment for teachers and students across the state, there was need for adequate attention to security measures and collaboration with relevant authorities which must be exploited by the administrators.

Adefisayo who gave the directive while welcoming students, teachers and school administrators to the beginning of a New Year and Second Term of 2021/2022 school session, noted that it was incumbent on the citadel of learning authorities to protect the students entrusted on them by several parents and guardians.

According to her, school administrators must also devise appropriate strategies to advance teacher/student interaction in order to gain an insight and expose negative tendencies before they metamorphosed into unfortunate situations.

She further directed that adequate monitoring, especially as it affects boarding school students should be enforced to prevent the incidence of bullying and all other vices.

The Commissioner re-echoed the warning of the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu that ‘’bullying, cultism and other vices will not be tolerated in Lagos Schools’’. She admonishes school administrators to increase counseling of students against these vices.

“All public and private schools in Lagos State are expected to resume for the 2nd term of 2021/2022 school session on Tuesday 4th January, 2022 while students in boarding schools are expected back in the hostel by Monday 3rd January, 2022,” she was quoted to have said in a statement by the ministry’s spokesperson, Ganiu Lawal.

