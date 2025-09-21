Lagos Govt. mandates reflective jackets, others for courier, dispatch riders

In line with the Lagos State Government’s commitment to improving road safety and reducing the risks of accidents involving dispatch riders, the Lagos State Government has made compulsory use of reflective jackets and visibility tapes for courier and delivery service providers operating within the state.

The state government said that courier and delivery service providers must use this safety measures during evening and night-time hours operations within the state.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Transport Education and Innovation, Oluwatobi Idowu, disclosed this on Sunday in a statement made available to newsmen.

Idowu, who announced the policy on the directive of the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Olawale Musa instructed all riders operating between 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. to wear reflective jackets, while all delivery motorcycles and bicycles must be fitted with reflective tapes or markers to ensure clear visibility on the road.

The Statement also enjoined delivery companies to sensitize their riders and ensure strict compliance to avoid sanctions from designated enforcement agencies, including the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and the Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS).

In compliance with this directive, Glovo Nigeria, one of the leading delivery service providers in Lagos, has expressed its full commitment to complying with the new safety measures.

In a letter signed by the General Manager, Lamide Akinola, the company commended the Lagos State Government for this initiative aimed at safeguarding both riders and other road users.

He further disclosed that the company is already in the process of providing 3,000 reflective vests free of charge to couriers on its platform within the next month while encouraging other delivery service providers within the state to follow suit.

The Ministry of Transportation has welcomed this gesture and looks forward to sustained collaboration with courier and delivery service providers as part of ongoing efforts to build a safer, and more responsible delivery system across Lagos State.