Lagos Govt. announces compulsory one-week mid-term breaks for schools

As a measure to boost teachers capacity in Lagos, the State Government has mandated public and private schools go on a week-long mid-term break beginning from Monday November 1st through November 5th, 2021.

The state government said that schools are to resume on Monday, November 8th 2021 for instructional learning hours with the schoolchildren, in accordance with the 2021/2022 harmonized school calendar, for the state.

These announcement was made by the Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA), Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, through a statement made available to newsmen, said that the 2021/2022 calendar was approved to boost education standards in the state.

Seriki-Ayeni said the one-week break would afford schools the opportunity to internally upskill their teachers in various educational and developmental programmes, especially at this time of COVID-19, where learning has gone beyond the physical four walls of the classroom. The director general urged school administrators and leaders in the state to ensure they comply strictly with the directive of the state government for a hitch-free mid-term break. “They should also ensure they professionally enrich teachers to aid improved staff performance, effectiveness and efficiency as training and retraining is key to professional development in the 21st century. “They should use the opportunity to further put in place COVID-19 safety and precautionary protocols as prescribed by the Lagos State Government for students’ wellness.” She implored parents/guardians to make use of the mid-term break by engaging their children/wards productively, as well as spending meaningful time with them to boost a cordial relationship that would foster a peaceful society.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

