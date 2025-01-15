Lagos Govt. mandates CCTV camera installation for high-rise buildings

In a move to bolster security, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the order mandating the installation of Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras in old and new buildings with six floors and above.

The measure approved by Sanwo-Olu for six-storey buildings and above was to strike a balance between public safety and urban development in Lagos.

The governor, while approving the policy, indicated that the installation of CCTV has become a major criteria for any property owner seeking to obtain a Planning Permit for its high-rise buildings across the state.

Announcing the new directive, Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, stated that the policy affects both residential and commercial high-rise buildings.

He said, “Property owners will, as a requirement for Planning Permit, now be mandated to install CCTV cameras in all existing buildings of six floors and above along major roads in the state as well as in all proposed or under construction buildings of six floors and above anywhere in the state.extends beyond residential high-rises to encompass all commercial buildings in Lagos.

“The initiative would also cover all commercial buildings in Lagos State, which would equally be mandated to provide CCTV cameras as a requirement for their approvals,” he added.

While highlighting the government’s aim to enhance security measures, the commissioner stated that the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) will oversee the standardization of these systems, ensuring they meet specific technical criteria and undergo regular maintenance.

“To ensure consistency and interoperability, LASPPPA would establish standardized specifications for CCTV camera systems and direct regular maintenance and inspection schedules to ensure camera functionality,” Olumide stated, emphasizing that property owners must make footage available to security agents upon request.

This pioneering approach aligns with the smart city vision and the T.H.E.M.E.S+ Agenda of Lagos, which prioritises security and effective urban planning.