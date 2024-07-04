Lagos Govt. links Mushin collapsed building to substandard materials

The Lagos State Government through its Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has linked the collapsed two-storey building in Mushin Local Government to the owner and contractor’s decision to use substandard materials for the ill-fated structure.

Aside from that, the government has re-emphasized its warning to those erecting buildings without obtaining permits, restating its determination to arrest the spate of illegal construction and building collapse in the State.

The General Manager, LASBCA, Gbolahan Oki, disclosed this yesterday while reacting to a building with illegal attachment that collapsed in the Mushin axis of the State.

He explained that a preliminary investigation on the two-story building with an illegal attachment which collapsed under construction thereby affecting a nearby bungalow, indicated that substandard materials were used for the infrastructure, adding that LASBCA had previously served a stop-work order and quit notice on the building which was subsequently sealed but was disobeyed by the property owner.

He disclosed that the owner of the building, however, decided to break the Government seal to continue their construction, stressing that action to be taken includes demolition of other defective structures within the compound, prosecution, and seizure of the property to redress the situation.

The General Manager implored residents in the area to desist from erecting any building without requisite permits and stop acting against the law by removing government seal on defective buildings as such untoward act is illegal and capable of putting lives at risk.

Oki warns developers and property owners against illegal constructions and conversions, especially attachments to existing buildings without approval and strict supervision by the Agency.

He also cautioned marked distressed building owners to remove them immediately to avoid sanctions from the State Government.

While noting that no responsible government will expose her citizens to any form of danger, Oki decried the total disregard for building regulations by some residents thereby causing anxiety within the populace.

The General Manager stressed the need for Lagosians to comply with building codes to curb building collapses and avoid unnecessary loss of lives.

He appealed to every owner/developer in the state whose property was not covered by a valid building approval plan and permits to regularize the property and ascertain the structural stability of their building, especially during this rainy season.