Lagos Govt., Lekki residents agree on reopening toll gate April

The Lagos State Government and Lagosian residing in Lekki axis of the state have agreed to reopen Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge Toll Plaza on April 1st after 18 months of shorting down operation as a result of October 2020 EndSARS protest.

It said that motorists would start paying at the toll gate from 15th of April, and that the plan was to allow people enjoy the first two week of the month and get residents familiar with upgraded payment system that would be introduced once operation starts.

The government disclosed that new devices have been installed to support the upgraded tolling systems which would improve the smooth running of tolling operations at the plaza.

Through a statement issued on Monday by Lekki Concession Company (LCC) Managing Director, Yomi Omomuwasan, it was disclosed that the reopening of Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge was after consultations and support of several stakeholders at the Lekki area, including the residents’ association, traditional rulers and community leader, professional bodies, as well as the Lagos State Government.

It said: “The new devices have been configured to conform with the newly uploaded tolling system and will improve functionally while enabling a better experience at the toll plaza.”

“The devices can be installed at any of LCC Customer Service Centre at the Admiralty Circle Toll Plaza Conversation Toll Plaza or the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge. They have also delivered to customers’ preferred location, while the device will only be installed by the vehicle by LCC’s authorized personnel.”

According to the release, residents and customers can contact the LCCI for more information on upgrading toll devices, modifying an existing toll account and registering new vehicles.

He noted that the LCC did not suspend services from commuters along the Eti-Osa Lekki expressway throughout the period of the tolling operations.

It would be recalled that the Lekki toll gates under suspension from operation after the facilities were vandalized during end EndSARS protest following alleged killing at axis by Nigerian Army who stormed the toll gate and shot indiscriminately into crowd of protesters.

