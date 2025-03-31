Lagos Govt. leads Nigeria’s push for $10bn circular economy

The Lagos State government, in its Zero-waste efforts has concluded plans to embark on the circular economy practice, taking the lead to push for Nigeria’s $10 billion sustainable economic system vision.

This circular economy approach, which emphasizes the reuse and recycling of materials, is expected to transform the state’s economy, create new job opportunities, and reduce the environmental impact of waste disposal.

According to the government, the successful implementation of the circular economy, is also expected to attract investments, foster partnerships, and create new revenue streams for the state, ultimately contributing to its economic growth and development.

The Managing Director to the state’s Waste Management Authority, (LAWMA), Muyiwa Gbadegesin stated this on Monday, while highlighting some of agency’s key initiatives in its zero-waste efforts, including the expansion of the Lagos Recycle initiative, and enhanced enforcement of environmental laws.

Gbadegesin also disclosed that the Authority had continued to expand its Waste-to-Wealth programs, where organic waste was converted into compost and other useful by-products, stressing that LAWMA would continue to promote waste recycling to ensure that more waste materials are repurposed, thereby creating economic opportunities for residents.

“Over the years, we have intensified our recycling programs to ensure that a significant portion of waste generated in Lagos is diverted from landfills. Through our partnerships with recycling firms and the implementation of the ‘Adopt-a-Bin’ program, we are actively encouraging waste sorting and promoting a culture of recycling among households and businesses,” he said.

“We have seen remarkable progress in our waste conversion efforts. Organic waste, which forms a significant percentage of our total waste, is being processed into compost for agricultural use. Similarly, our collaborations with the private sector have facilitated the recycling of plastic waste, aluminum cans, and glass materials, further strengthening the circular economy in Lagos,” he added.

Commenting on the International Zero Waste Day, themed, “Towards zero waste in fashion and textiles”, Gbadegesin, stated that the event underscored the urgent need for sustainable waste management practices, noting that LAWMA had continued to implement innovative strategies, aimed at reducing landfill dependence, increasing recycling rates, and promoting responsible waste disposal among residents.

“The International Zero Waste Day reminds us of our collective responsibility to protect the environment by adopting sustainable waste management practices. At LAWMA, we are fully committed to implementing policies and programs that support zero waste principles, including waste sorting, recycling, and waste-to-energy initiatives. However, for these efforts to be successful, every Lagosian must take ownership of their role in ensuring proper waste disposal and environmental responsibility,” he said.

In line with this year’s theme, Gbadegesin announced that LAWMA would be taking decisive steps to address the environmental impact of textile waste, revealing that textile waste constituted approximately 8% of the 13,000 tonnes of waste generated daily in Lagos.

“LAWMA plans to ban textile waste from all landfills in the state. We will be collaborating with Tejuosho Market in Yaba to collect textile waste for transfer to recycling companies. In addition to that, students at the LAWMA Academy are being trained to upcycle textile waste into practical products, promoting sustainable practices and creating economic opportunities for residents”, he stressed.

Speaking further, he said the Authority’s marine waste team had intensified efforts to clear waste from Lagos’ waterways, with ongoing cleanup operations along the coastline and drainage channels, particularly at Five Cowries Creek and other flood-prone areas.

According to him, this initiative is part of the government’s effort to tackle the persistent challenges posed by flooding in some region, delivering a permanent solution to the recurring flood disasters that have plagued the area.

Reaffirming LAWMA’s zero-tolerance policy on environmental infractions, Gbadegesin urged Lagosians to support the state’s zero-waste vision by complying with waste management laws, embracing recycling, and ensuring proper waste disposal through assigned PSP operators, adding that community participation remained a key factor in sustaining a cleaner and healthier Lagos.