Lagos Govt. launches media teaching programs after shutting schools over coronavirus

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Following the closure of Public and Private schools in Lagos over an outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, the state government has launched radio and Television programmes to teach students in Senior Secondary (SS3) in order to aid their preparation for West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The State Government also directed teachers to immediately initiate home works and assignments that could their pupils and students busy during the closure, in order to assist them in continuing their studies at home, as it will spur another drive to learn better.

Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, who disclosed the new initiative in an interview with newsmen, urged parents and guardians to provide educational books and journals for their wards during the short stay at home.

She disclosed that the best teachers, who have media skills, would be assigned to teach and review with the students on eight core subjects with an emphasis on relevant topics.

The subjects were; English Language, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Literature-In-English, Financial Accounting and Economics. These intense sessions of teaching and exchange of knowledge by the teachers will be recorded, aired on several media stations and streamed online through various social media platforms.

While speaking further, Adefisayo expressed that this programme which is to review what the students have been taught before the break will run from Monday through Thursdays while a phone-in session with the Commissioner and other teachers will be aired on Friday to create an avenue for the students to ask questions on areas in which they are having challenges.

“The upload of WAEC past question on various subjects will also be adopted and disseminated on several social media handles” she noted.