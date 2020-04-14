Lagos Govt. launches 100,000 youth daily feeding programme amid lockdown extension 

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Apparently, to address the spate of insecurity that had trailed extension of lockdown in Lagos State, the government has announced a programme, tagged: “Food Kitchen” aimed at feeding 100,000 youths daily to cushion the effect of stay-at-home policy designed to flatten the curve of coronavirus in the state.

The State Government added that the programme would not affect the ongoing second phase of the palliatives for the vulnerable residents in the state.

Announcing the planned programme on Tuesday, the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, stressed that other palliatives to ensure residents adhere strictly to the stay-at-home policy would also not be abandoned to assist the government gain control over the virus in the state.

Sanwo-Olu explained that the Government would be opening food kitchens in all the local councils in the State with a target to provide one meal per day to 100,000 youths.

According to him, “in the next couple of days, we will commence a daily Food Kitchen programme which will see us aim to feed about 100,000 people daily.

“This will largely target the youths. We are identifying local food vendors who will pilot this programme and ensure that the process of cooking and serving of the meals adhere strictly to public health guidelines.”

The governor also said his administration was cleaning up its data from various social registers to get a clean list of truly vulnerable and economically challenged persons to enable it to remit some cash to them.

“We aim to do these cash transfers by the end of the week to a minimum of 250,000 indigent citizens,” he said.