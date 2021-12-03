Lagos Govt., labour unions fix discussion date for workers’ welfare, others

As part of efforts to maintain harmonious relationship between the Lagos State Government and staff, representatives of the parties have concluded plans to meet next Tuesday, December 7th, to discuss issues on how to improve civil servants welfare.

Both parties, during the meeting under the umbrella, Lagos State Joint Public Service Negotiating Council (LSJPSNC), would also identify and deliberate on issues that could further ensure growth and development of the public service.

As gathered, the meeting would be coming on the heels of the election of new executives of Joint Negotiating Council and Trade union Congress (TUC) chapter in Lagos.

The meeting date was disclosed through a statement made available to newsmen by the Director of Public Affairs of the Office of Establishments and Training, Dele Balogun, on Friday and was titled ‘Public Service Joint Negotiating Council Meet’.

Part of the statement reads: “The meeting serves as an interface between government and public service trade unions to examine critical matters bordering on the welfare and conditions of service of workers in the State Public Service with a view to strengthening the service.

“The statement also stated that the meeting is bi-annual and it is coming on the heels of the election of new executives of Joint Negotiating Council and Trade union Congress. It will provide an opportunity for the representatives of workers and government to interact and formally exchange ideas on some issues generally affecting the growth and development of the public service and particularly the well-being of the entire workforce.

“The statement further states that the meeting will also examine existing and emerging issues, re-examine their position at previous negotiations and reach concrete resolutions in the overall interest of the State”, it added.

