Lagos Govt. justifies N40,000 wage for street sweepers

The Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has defended its N40,000 monthly payment to street sweepers following a protest by a sweeper over low salaries, harsh working conditions, and lack of health coverage.

Following protests embarked upon by Lagos street sweepers for receiving less than the approved minimum wage, the state government through its Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has declared that the N40,000 salary received by each worker is the agreed fee between the cleaning managers and their employers.

In a statement issued on Thursday, signed by the authority’s management, LAWMA emphasized that street sweepers are engaged through private companies with clearly defined entitlements.

“Street sweepers are engaged through private companies under structured contracts, with their responsibilities and entitlements clearly defined. These private companies are responsible for directly paying their engaged sweepers,” the statement read.

The agency noted that a recent wage review adjusted sweeper salaries to align with the national minimum wage and reflect their four-hour daily shifts.

LAWMA stated, “Under this structure, sweepers earn N40,000 per month, and supervisors earn N50,000 per month,”

The agency argued that the arrangement provides workers with financial stability while allowing flexibility for other economic activities outside their assigned shifts.

LAWMA also highlighted measures to improve workers’ welfare, including regular health and safety training to ensure best practices in the sweepers’ daily operations.

LAWMA stated, “We are committed to improving the welfare and working conditions of street sweepers and has implemented several initiatives to enhance their safety, well-being, and efficiency. These include regular health and safety training to ensure bestpractices in their daily operations, reclassification of sweeping routes to prioritize worker safety and security, accident and emergency insurance coverage to provide medical support in case of work-related incidents, provision of uniforms and necessary work implements to ensure dignity and efficiency in their duties.”

The agency vowed to investigate reports of salary discrepancies or contractual violations and ensure corrective measures are enforced where necessary.