The Lagos State Government through its Ministry of Health has issued a health advisory to all residents ahead of the African Cup of Nations final match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire.

It outlined some tips to help football fans and other citizens to prioritise their health and well-being while enjoying football encounter between the Nigerian team and the host country, Ivory Coast, or any other intense activities.

The health advisory was issued on Saturday, barely three days after no fewer than five Nigerians reportedly died while watching the penalty shoot-outs between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and Bafana Bafana of South Africa during the semifinal match in Bouaké.

The Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, in a statement made available to newsmen, urged that everyone should understand their health limits and keep to what could prevent the body from being over stretched.

According to the statement, Know Your Limits: Understand your physical limitations and consult with a healthcare professional if you have any underlying health conditions before engaging in activities that could potentially exacerbate them.

“Stay Hydrated and Nourished: Crowded poorly ventilated hot environments should be avoided with attention to good hydration. Avoid excessive alcohol consumption, and ensure you drink plenty of water and eat nutritious foods to keep your body fueled and hydrated, especially during prolonged periods of sitting and watching the game.

“Take Regular Breaks: Stand up, stretch, and move around periodically to prevent stiffness and promote circulation. This can also help maintain alertness and prevent fatigue.

“Maintain Good Posture: Sit in a comfortable chair with proper back support and avoid slouching to reduce strain on your muscles and spine.

“Stay Calm and Relaxed: Practice relaxation techniques such as deep breathing or mindfulness to manage stress and emotions during intense moments in the game.

“Be Prepared for Emergencies: Familiarise yourself with the location of medical facilities and emergency exits at the venue, and know how to access help quickly if needed. Contact the Lagos Emergency Medical Team, LASAMBUS, at 767 or 112 toll-free line in case of a medical emergency”.

In the statement, the commissioner also urged viewing centres to ensure that venues where football matches are watched have adequate medical facilities and trained personnel on hand to respond swiftly in case of emergencies.

It also advised residents to seek prompt medical attention if they experience any unusual symptoms or discomfort.