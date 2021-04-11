Lagos Govt. issues 7-day quit notice to Oshodi distressed building occupants

As part of measures aimed at preventing avoidable loss of life and property, the Lagos State Government through its Building Control Agency (LASBCA), has isssued seven day ultimatum to occupants of a dilapidated structure at Brown Street, Oshodi.

It explained that the ultimatum issued to owner and occupants of the extremely dilapidated structure used for both commercial and residential at No. 2 Brown Street, off Bolade Bus-Stop,Oshodi, was to ensure no loss of life was recorded.

The LABSCA General Manager, LASBCA, Arc. Gbolahan Oki, said that the move was in line with the government commitment to achieve zero tolerance to building collapse for safety of Lagosians.

He added that the seven days ultimatum followed several quit and removal notices on the building which the concerned people refused to honour.

Through a statement on Sunday, Oki said that the seven days quit notice ultimatum became necessary considering all the scientific facts available to the agency after a thorough Structural Integrity Stability Test (SIT).

According to him, the integrity test was carried out on the building by a team of LASBCA experts and its sister agency, Lagos State Material Testing Laboratory and the building was found to be extremely dilapidated and a disaster waiting to happen.

The LASBCA boss said that the test necessitated the need for urgent removal of the structure to prevent a colossal loss of lives and properties.

Oki advised the traders and residents of the structure to vacate the building for their own good before Thursday 15th April 2021 to allow the agency remove the building before the time given elapses.

He maintained that the government would not fold its arms and watch the distressed structure to collapse on occupants without taken necessary action.

He reiterated that the state government was commited to saving lives and properties of its citizenry which he said was very paramount.

He further enjoined the people to support the government by reporting any distressed and non confirming building in their vicinity to any LASBCA district office nearest to them as such would help in no small measure in the state to reduce the rate of building collapse to the barest minimum.

“We employ members of the public to collaborate with the government by reporting any distressed building seen in their locality in other to reduce the menace of building collapse in the state to the barest minimum if not to zero level” he said.