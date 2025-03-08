Lagos Govt. investigates Airforce officers’ attack on Ikeja electric office

To prevent unlawful attack on businesses and staffs, the Lagos State Government has disclosed that investigations has commenced on the Nigerian Airforce attack on Ikeja Electric headquarters in Alausa Secretariat.

It stated that the investigation was currently being done alongside relevant authorities to uncover other details for the attack and ensure that all victims of the attack get justice as stipulated by law in the state.

The Commissioner for Energy, Biodun Ogunleye, who disclosed this through a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday, stressed that the attack is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in Lagos.

Ogunleye stated that the safety and well-being of all citizens, including employees of electricity distribution companies, remain a top priority for the Lagos State Government.

According to him, LASG is working closely with relevant authorities to investigate this incident thoroughly and ensure that justice is served.

While urging all parties involved to resolve disputes through lawful and peaceful means rather than confrontation, the commissioner stated that the leadership of the Nigerian Air Force must take immediate steps to prevent a recurrence.

Earlier, reports indicate that the electricity firm serving Lagos and Ogun States was attacked with the armed military officers vandalizing property worth millions of Naira, assaulted staff, and perpetrated other acts.

The attack was allegedly carried out by personnel of the Nigerian Air Force in response to the disconnection of electricity supply to the Sam Ethnan Air Force Base due to unpaid debts. While LASG recognizes the importance of maintaining good relationships with all stakeholders, including the armed forces, resorting to violence and intimidation is completely unacceptable.