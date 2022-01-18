Lagos Govt. introduces N800 daily levy for danfo, other commercial vehicles

As part of measure aimed at eradicating tension and violence attached to transport levies collection, the Lagos State has introduced N800 daily levy for yellow bus, popularly known as Danfo, and other commercial drivers across the state

The government explained that the newly introduced N800 daily levy which would take effect on February 1. was to harmonise all dues collected by the state government from commercial motorists at parks and garages across Lagos.

As stated, the levy will come into effect following an agreement for the collection of Informal Transport Sector Levy to harmonise dues collected signed by the government with the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), and others on Tuesday.

Announcing the new levy on Tuesday, the state’s Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Rabiu Olowo, said that the newly introduced initiative would ensure each commercial driver in the state pay a consolidated levy of N800 to be shared among government agencies and local governments.

He listed the government agencies to share the monies to include Lagos State Waste Management Agency (LAWMA), Lagos Internal Revenue Services (LIRS), Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), Ministry of Transportation, Local Governments, among others.

Following the payment, the commissioner noted that commercial drivers across the state would be issued tax cards by the LIRS annually for paying the N800 daily amounting roughly around N24,000 monthly.

“The consolidated transport levy will include the personal income tax of the drivers, include cost of taking care of parks, include money for Environmental Impact Assessment, EIA; LG money and others,” he said at the signing of the agreement at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja.

Olowo said that the need to harmonise the transport collection levy process became paramount as other associations have template for collecting their dues.

“We want to reduce the fees payable. The levy will consolidate all levies; we want to build a reliable data base to know those who are doing businesses in our state. Bus drivers will get tax card. We want to bring about collaborative effort. It is imperative for Lagosians to know this is a remarkable achievement. An average danfo driver pay N3,000 daily. Once they pay from the point of entry, that is all. It is N800 charge per day.”

On his part, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Toyin Fayinka, stated that the development was the first in arrays of plans put in place to achieve total restructuring of the transport sector.

Fayinka noted that transport sector stakeholders were carried out before the final signing of the MOU carefully designed to bring sanity into motor parks in line with global best practices.

Also speaking, the NURTW Chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya, explained that the consolidated levy would not affect collection of fees by his members at bus stops, noting that the development only affects all government levies including taxes paid to government by the transport unions.

