Lagos Govt introduces N50,000 fine for overspeeding

In a decisive effort to tackle reckless driving and improve road safety, motorists caught overspeeding in Lagos will now face a steep N50,000 fine as part of the state government’s latest efforts to curb irresponsible driving and improve the safety of road users.

The new penalty is part of a broader rollout of Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) installations across the state, which also includes an increase in the fine for running red lights from N10,000 to N20,000.

The announcement was made by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, during a press briefing held on Thursday. The new ITS installations, which include Checkpoint Sites for Speed Detection and E-Police Sites for Monitoring Traffic Violations, are part of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s broader vision to create a smarter, safer, and more sustainable Lagos.

The Checkpoint Sites, equipped with advanced speed detection technology, have been strategically installed at Alapere, Ogudu Road (with a speed limit of 80km/h), and Nitel, Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way (with a speed limit of 60km/h).

Meanwhile, the E-Police Sites, located at Allen Avenue Road Junction and Nurudeen Olowopopo Road, will monitor a range of traffic violations, including running red lights, illegal U-turns, reverse driving on highways, and non-compliance with lane discipline.

High-definition cameras and real-time monitoring systems will serve as virtual traffic enforcement officers, ensuring compliance even in the absence of physical officers.

Osiyemi emphasized that enforcement will commence immediately stating that motorists who violate traffic laws will receive SMS notifications from the Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) department, detailing the nature of the violation and the corresponding fines.

“The goal is simple: to save lives, protect property, and create an orderly transportation environment. This system is not designed to be punitive but to encourage responsible driving behavior and reduce the rate of accidents on our roads.” Osiyemi stated.

Also present at the briefing was the Commissioner for Innovation, Science, and Technology, Mr. Olatunbosun Alake, who highlighted the role of technology in transforming Lagos into a more livable and economically vibrant city.

“Today is an auspicious day for Lagos. The ITS is a suite of transport management solutions that will drive positive outcomes, ensuring decorum on our roads and ultimately contributing to economic growth. With this technology, we can make our roads safer for everyone.”Alake said.

The Lagos State Government has urged all road users, private motorists, commercial drivers, and transport unions, to comply with traffic laws and regulations. Motorists are advised to drive within speed limits, obey traffic signals, maintain lane discipline, and avoid dangerous maneuvers such as reverse driving on major roads.

The introduction of the ITS and the accompanying fines mark a significant step in Lagos’s journey toward becoming a technologically advanced megacity. As the state continues to grow, these measures aim to ensure that its transportation network remains efficient, safe, and sustainable for all residents.