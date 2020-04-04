Lagos Govt. introduces coronavirus case tracking strategy

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The Lagos State Government has introduced a new strategy to track coronavirus suspected cases in order to prevent continued spread of the disease.

According to the government, this new strategy which is an online form would afford the health officials and tracking teams to respond more effective to the suspected patient.

Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who disclosed the strategy on Saturday in a statement made on its social media handle, urged residents that suspect he had contracted the virus to obtain the form online, fill and submit.

From the form sighted by our correspondent, respondents were expected to provide personal details including their home address, e-mail addresses and others as well as fill a questionnaire to guide the tracking team that will be visiting the home of the respondent.

Abayomi said: “#COVID19Lagos Alert🔊

This is to inform the general public that in a bid to make our response more effective, we are putting out forms to widen our coverage as we track down #COVID19; Provide accurate information as required in the form with the link below.

